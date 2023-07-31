Teenager sells sweet treats with ice cream truck business

Menomonie (WQOW) - If you're looking for the latest scoop on a new business — you can scream for ice cream.
17-year-old David Fern of Menomonie is the owner of 'Your Local Ice Cream Truck' — a summer business venture he began a few months ago. He spent the last few weeks selling popsicles, sundaes and ice cream sandwiches to people of all ages.
Fern said his grandpa gave him the idea and together they bought and converted an old school bus to sell the sweet treats. He says his favorite part is using the ice cream to put a smile on peoples faces.
"People from little kids to grandparents get excited when they come and see the truck come by so...everyone's happy when I come by and they come running so it's just really awesome to see people be happy when I come by and sell them some ice cream" said Fern
Because of Fern's busy schedule and increasing demand, he hired another driver for the truck. Fern said he sells for about three to four hours a day. He's saving the money he earns to go to pilot school.
To learn more about where he's heading so you can grab a treat yourself, you can visit his Facebook.