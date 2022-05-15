Temporary road closures coming to Golf Road, Folsom Street this week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire drivers may have to go another way this week as some utility work is done.
Golf Road will be closed between Golf Terrace and Commerce Valley Road over by Red Robin beginning May 16.
The detour uses Highway 93, to Damon Street, to Oakwood Hills Parkway. From there you can turn back on to Golf. This closure is slated to end the morning of May 23.
Starting May 18, Folsom Street will be closed from its intersection with Old Orchard Road to its intersection with Crestwood Road.
A posted detour follows a route from Epiphany Lane, to Truax Boulevard, to 14th Street, where you can then turn back on to Folsom. This project is also expected to end next on May 20.