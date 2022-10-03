Terrorist threat charge dismissed in Eau Claire school case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Charges were dismissed Monday for the man accused of sending a threatening message to the president of the Eau Claire school board.
Monday's action by an Eau Claire County judge came after a motion from the DA's office to drop the charges against Jeremy D. Hanson. That's because Hanson, who's from California, was recently sentenced in federal court for similar conduct in a different case.
In the Eau Claire case, Hanson was accused of making death threats against the Eau Claire school district and school board president Tim Nordin, and to shoot up the next school board meeting for "promoting the horrific, radical, transgender agenda".