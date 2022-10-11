The Better Business Bureau is warning about online shopping scams

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers about an increase in online shopping scams this holiday season.
With product shortages in stores, many shoppers are planning to do their holiday shopping online and earlier this year and scammers are looking to take advantage.
The Wisconsin BBB is telling online shoppers to be careful when they shop and to follow a few tips for safe shopping:
Research the website before giving your information. Credit cards are more secure than digital wallet apps. Make sure the website URL Begins with "https"
BBB'S Lisa Schiller said it’s more important than ever to make sure you’re safe while shopping online.
“You have to do your research, you just have to," Schiller said. "You have to take a few minutes, you have to know who you’re purchasing from. You have to know where the company is located should you run into a problem, make sure you have an address, a phone number, you know the website, the email address.”
Schiller also said any scams or suspicious websites should be reported to the BBB Scam Tracker at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker