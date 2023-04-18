The cat's out of the bag, it's kitten season in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - It's officially kitten season.
Animal shelters across the Chippewa Valley will soon be seeing an increase in kitten intakes. This is because spring is mating season for cats.
Stray cats play a large role because they are often not spayed or neutered. As a result, humane societies are left with dozens of kittens who need homes.
"Like clockwork yes, every single year. All shelters get overwhelmed, all rescues get overwhelmed, so people who have outdoor cats please make sure they are spayed and neutered," Dunn County Humane Society Kennel Manager Jamie Wagner said.
Cats can begin to reproduce at the age of four months. To avoid a constant cycle of kittens, Wagner says it's important to spay and neuter your felines. The Dunn County Humane Society expects to adopt out several kittens in the coming weeks.