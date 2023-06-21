 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

The Chippewa Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to recognize local farmers hard work

  • Updated
  • 0
Dinner

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Families, farmers, and food were paired together for a special event to recognize the importance of farmers in our economy. The Chippewa Chamber of Commerce hosted their 53rd annual chicken dinner to raise money for local farmers.

The event took place Wednesday night on the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, where attendants enjoyed music, family-friendly activities and a large chicken dinner with a variety of side dishes.

Tickets cost $7 and all proceeds will be donated to local farmers.

Wisconsin's Alice in Dairyland told News 18 this dinner shows how many different people are truly involved in agriculture.

"Dairying is really a family operation. So whether you are 80 years old and have been farming for generations with your family, or you're 16 and this is the first time you are really getting involved in the farm. There is a lot of different people that are involved in agriculture and I really just think that this dinner just shows that," said Taylor Schaefer.

Ten different local sponsors were at the event, including Kwik Trip and Olson's Ice Cream.

About 2,000 meals were served at the event.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you