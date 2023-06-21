The Chippewa Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to recognize local farmers hard work

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Families, farmers, and food were paired together for a special event to recognize the importance of farmers in our economy. The Chippewa Chamber of Commerce hosted their 53rd annual chicken dinner to raise money for local farmers.
The event took place Wednesday night on the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, where attendants enjoyed music, family-friendly activities and a large chicken dinner with a variety of side dishes.
Tickets cost $7 and all proceeds will be donated to local farmers.
Wisconsin's Alice in Dairyland told News 18 this dinner shows how many different people are truly involved in agriculture.
"Dairying is really a family operation. So whether you are 80 years old and have been farming for generations with your family, or you're 16 and this is the first time you are really getting involved in the farm. There is a lot of different people that are involved in agriculture and I really just think that this dinner just shows that," said Taylor Schaefer.
Ten different local sponsors were at the event, including Kwik Trip and Olson's Ice Cream.
About 2,000 meals were served at the event.