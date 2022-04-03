The Heyde Center hosts Spring Art Show

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Hundreds of art enthusiasts visited the Heyde Center for the Arts' 58th Annual Spring Art Show's Opening Day on Sunday.
64 artists and over 200 pieces are featured in Chippewa Falls this year. Those pieces will be on display through mid-April.
The Heyde Center's executive director, Debra Johnson, said the show represents the diverse talent that is present in the Chippewa Valley.
"This is a non-juried show and it really encourages people who have never exhibited to enter as well as people who are professional and have been doing this for a long time so we have a real mix of what the community has to offer," Johnson said .
Different mediums ranging from paintings to photography are featured in the show. Community members can visit the art show until April 15.