The Red Cedar Film Festival returns for its fifth year in downtown Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Red Cedar Film Festival is now underway and bringing more than just entertainment to the Menomonie area.
The film festival returns for its fifth year in the historic Mabel Tainter Theater and Wilson Park in downtown Menomonie.
The festival includes 45 different films from ten countries. Those who attend can meet film makers, network, and enjoy creative content.
Films shown include, narrations, documentaries, animations and more.
Director Peter Galante told News 18 the festival is great for entertainment but, it's purpose is to bring economic development to the area.
"We are giving people a reason to come to Menomonie who might not ever come here. The festival brings in a lot of film makers who come from quite a distance," said Galante.
Galante said each film is original content that is not streamed anywhere else.
Saturday there is a free showing at Wilson Park and the festival will continue through Sunday.
