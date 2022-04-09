The Rich Seubert's Celebrity Trap Shoot charity event returns

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Rich Seubert's Celebrity Trap Shoot event is back for another year following a two-year break during the pandemic.
The charity event at the Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club features Stratford native and former New York Giants player Rich Seubert. The event includes social hours, trap shooting, and a silent auction.
Proceeds from this year's event will support pediatric initiatives at Marshfield Children's Hospital. Seubert said the event is special because it gives back to his hometown.
"There's a lot of bad things in this world and anything we can do to give back to the community where I came from is awesome. I'm thankful for all the people here today, I'm thankful for all the sponsors who make this event possible," said Seubert.
The celebrity trap shoot event began 11 years ago and around 150 people were in attendance at this year's event. According to Marshfield Clinic, Seubert started the event in honor of his grandmother Celine.