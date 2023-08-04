Theater guild holds sensory-friendly performance in Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Menomonie Theater Guild held its first sensory-friendly play performance on Friday morning.
Around 200 people, who were mostly families with children from birth to age three, came out to the Mabel Tainter theater to watch the performance.
People and families could move around during the performance and sit in ways that worked best for each individual person. There were also rooms to the side of the theater with snacks and coloring books, along with a quiet space for people to go to if needed.
Lower sound volume in the show also helped make the environment more sensory-friendly.
"It was fabulous, I was impressed with the actors on stage, with the helpers that all came to help set up and help families and children that needed some assistance, and the audience was amazing," said Rochelle Kroening, the grant coordinator for Dunn County's birth to 3 program.
Kroening said she would like to host more events like this in the future, not just for young children, but for all who could benefit from an event like this.