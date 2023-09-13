'They cannot be impartial' Democratic senators decry Republican voting map plan

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Two state senators visited Eau Claire on Wednesday to talk about a Republican plan to redraw voting maps. Wisconsin Republicans unveiled the plan Tuesday and said it will bring an 'Iowa Style' approach to drawing voting maps.
Assembly Bill 415 was introduced September 12 and is the third in a string of Wisconsin Republican efforts to make changes for the 2024 elections.
This bill aims to create a nonpartisan commission to create new voting maps for the state of Wisconsin. The current maps were approved last year and were drawn up by majority Republican lawmakers following the 2020 Census, a process that is standard for Wisconsin.
The proposed system is modeled after Iowa's map drawing process.
"The physical (Iowa) maps themselves are drawn by a nonpartisan organization," said Kim Zagorski, a UW-Stout social science professor. "The idea being if it's an independent body then you don't have that partisan pressure."
However, Democrats in the state see the Republican plan as flawed.
"There are different versions of the Iowa model and before I came into the senate, the model we were trusting had a flaw in it and we changed that," said Sen. Jeff Smith of Brunswick. "We fixed that flaw and introduced a different version, but they've gone backwards. They've gone back to that flawed version."
While state Democrats do support the creation of a nonpartisan committee for redistricting voting maps, their main complaint is the nonpartisan committee members will be selected by Republican assembly members and any proposed maps will have to be approved by Republican legislators.
"Legislative Republicans have proven that they cannot be impartial," said Sen. Melissa Agard of Madison. "We've given them lots of chances and in fact in Wisconsin we have gerrymandered districts on top of a previous gerrymander."
In a statement, Governor Tony Evers expressed strong disagreement with the plan, saying Republican legislators can't be trusted to appoint or oversee those who draw voting maps.
Sen. Agard and Sen. Smith also expressed frustration with Republican lawmakers for attempting to fire election administrator Meagan Wolfe. They said these events, along with the potential impeachment vote against Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, show desperation in the Republican party.
Another complaint that Democratic legislators have is that this bill will be voted on Thursday, Sep. 14, with no discussion or debate.