'This is a case I haven't forgotten': 13 years after Ladysmith woman's disappearance, case open but cold

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - It's been 13 years since the last known contact with Geraldine Morlan of Ladysmith, but while authorities say the case is cold, it is still open.
Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin G. Julien told News 18 he will never forget this case. It started when a concerned citizen said they had not heard from Geraldine in some time.
According to Julien police spoke to Geraldine's daughter, Anna Rose Morlan, who told them her mother moved to Illinois and was in a nursing home there. But, when investigators contacted the Social Security Administration, they were told Geraldine's social security checks were still being cashed in Ladysmith.
A search warrant was conducted on the Ladysmith home, where investigators were not only looking for evidence of social security fraud, but human remains as well. Human remains were not ultimately found, but more than 200 deceased cats were discovered on the property.
Anna Rose was arrested for social security fraud, but Julien said she died by suicide shortly after being released.
"I don't want to leave this jurisdiction without answers," Julien told News 18 Wednesday. "But unfortunately, in my opinion, and I don't like to give my opinion in law enforcement, but I believe a lot of our questions died when Anna Rose Morlan was found deceased."
As for the possibility of Geraldine being in Illinois, Julien said it's far from likely. He asked the Social Security Administration that same question, but they said there is no way she is in a nursing home without their knowledge. While her ex-husband lives in Illinois, Julien said he has not had contact with her. He added there has never been a death certificate filed for Gerladine, who today would be 84.
Julien said the case is open, but at this point is considered cold. There have been small leads over the years, but none have led them to Geraldine.
The Ladysmith Police Department did obtain DNA from Anna Rose when she died, and that DNA was added to the NamUs system. Now, if unidentified remains are located anywhere in the United States, the DNA is analyzed to see if the body could be Geraldine's.
"There are a lot of unknowns, but this is a case I haven't forgotten," Julien said, "Every time I drive by that house, I think about it."
Anyone with information on Geraldine Morlan's whereabouts should contact the Ladysmith Police Department at (715) 532-2186.