'This was the highlight of the summer': Fall Creek Lions Club Fun Fest continues through weekend

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- Dozens came out to Fall Creek on Saturday for the Fall Creek Fun Fest.
This annual festival takes place in Keller Park, and everywhere you look, there was something to do. There were carnival games and rides, a face-painting station, an arts and craft fair, and a petting zoo. People could also settle some scores in a cornhole tournament, and children could compete in a pedal tractor pull.
"When I was young, and they had things, this was kind of the highlight of the summer," said Luther Strasburg, the general chairman of the Fun Fest. "But to see all the people enjoying the things, we try to make it family-friendly pricing as much as possible."
Sage will be performed on Saturday at 7 p.m. On Sunday at 11:30 in the morning, there will be a parade in downtown Fall Creek. For more information, click here.