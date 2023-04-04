Thousand of Xcel customers potentially losing service due to Winter Utility Moratorium ending

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thousands of Xcel Energy customers could potentially lose their electric gas and services in two weeks.
According to Nora Lindgren, the director of billing and regulatory compliance with Xcel, over 23,000 customers could have their utilities shut off.
The Winter Utility Moratorium is ending on April 15. It prevented utility services from shutting off electric or gas for customers with past balances.
Lindgren said those customers will be receiving a warning.
"If a customer does have a balance that's past due, and could be subject to disconnection, they'll be receiving a notice in the mail from us, and we really want those customers who receive that notice," said Lindgren. "Again the goal is to keep service on. Please go ahead and give us a phone call. Please check out our website. If you need help we're here to help get you connected to those resources."
Lindgren said that there are payment plans to help customers with their bills. More funding and programs like WHEAP and the Warm and Cool Fund are also available to help.