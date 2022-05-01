Thousands brave the rain for a chilly Eau Claire Marathon

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a gloomy marathon morning for runners who raced in the Eau Claire Marathon, but the rain didn't dampen the spirits of over 2,000 athletes who still made it outside.
"It was awesome," said Bayli Christof, who ran with her relay team, Blister Sisters. "It is raining but I actually thought the temperature was great."
According to the Eau Claire Marathon app, 2227 runners crossed the finish lines across five different races.
"Everyone did great. We all finished, it was a good day," said Eric Kreisel, whose family said they were glad to return to the Marathon after not running last year.
One couple accomplished more than just getting a medal.
"It's my birthday, I got a PR on my half marathon," said runner Adam Tills. "And then, when he came across the finish line, I proposed."
"I had completely no idea," said Adam's fiancé, Shawn Jarvis.
Several runners said they felt the energy of the crowd was especially supportive this year.
Rachel Ragona of Eau Claire finished first in the women's rankings this year, finishing the full marathon in two hours and 52 minutes. Hayden Fredrickson of Viroqua took that title in the men's rankings, running the 26.2 miles in two hours and 31 minutes.