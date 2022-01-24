Three dead after car crashes into semi in Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WOQW) - Three are dead after a car crashed into a semi on Highway 54 in Jackson County near Black River Falls.
The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 22 just after 1:30 a.m. near Andrews Road. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol the initial investigation indicates the semi unit was leaving a parking lot attempting to cross HWY 54 into the Kwik Trip parking lot. As the semi unit crossed, a car heading westbound on HWY 54 struck the trailer.
All three occupants from the car were dead when crews made it to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
The three have been identified as Leonard Hopinka (34) of Black River Falls, who was driving the car, Tyler Decorah (36) of Black River Falls and Jorden Vidana (35) from Onalaska.