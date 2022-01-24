 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Three dead after semi crashes into car in Black River Falls

  • Updated
  • 0
crash
MGN

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WOQW) - Three are dead after a semi unit crashed into a car on Highway 54 in Jackson County near Black River Falls. 

The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 22 just after 1:30 a.m. near Andrews Road. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol the initial investigation indicates the semi unit was leaving a parking lot attempting to cross HWY 54 into the Kwik Trip parking lot. As the semi unit crossed a car  heading westbound on HWY 54 struck the trailer. 

All three occupants from the car were dead when crews made it to the scene. The crash remains under investigation. 

The three have been identified as Leonard Hopinka (34) of Black River Falls, who was driving the car,  Tyler Decorah (36) of Black River Falls and Jorden Vidana (35) from Onalaska. 

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com