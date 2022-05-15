Three dead in Rusk County crash

TOWN OF WILLARD (WQOW) - Three people are dead after two cars were involved in a collision Saturday afternoon.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on State Highway 27 just south of Broken Arrow Road in the town of Willard.
Officials said dispatch received a call about the accident at 3:23 p.m. on Saturday. When responders arrived, they found two people deceased.
A third person was taken to a Ladysmith hospital before being flown to another medical facility, where he later died.
The crash is under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, who ask anyone with information or who may have seen the crash to call them at (715) 532-2200. Names are not being released at this time.