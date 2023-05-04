Thrift sale raising money to help area cat owners

ALTOONA (WQOW)- A thrift sale in Altoona is raising money to help cat owners in the area.
The Chippewa Valley Cat Club is hosting a thrift sale fundraiser with the money raised going to help the club provide resources to cat owners in need of some extra help.
The cat club started in 2009 and helps owners who need cat food or other pet supplies. The club also sponsors spay and neutering clinics in the Chippewa Valley.
Carol Larson, president of the cat club, said their goal is to help owners so that fewer cats end up in shelters.
"Cats are the pet that have the highest numbers turned in to humane associations, and they're also the pet that has the highest euthanization rates," Larson said. "So we are trying to keep cats out of the shelters."
The sale started Thursday and runs Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.