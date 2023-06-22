Thursday marks 7 years since Chippewa Falls woman went missing

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - It has been seven years since anyone has seen Shannah Boiteau.
According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, she left her home in Chippewa Falls on June 21, 2016. The next day, she was last seen running from her vehicle near County Road 74 in St. Cloud, Minn.
The St. Cloud and Chippewa Falls Police Departments have conducted several searches and followed up on multiple leads to find Shannah, but they all came up empty.
There is a $3,000 reward for information directly related to finding her. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a Victoria Secret tank top with the word "pink" written on it.
You can call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4444 or the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-723-4424. You can also submit a tip online to the Chippewa County Crime Stoppers.