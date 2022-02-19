Tips for fighting fatigue towards health and fitness resolutions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On New Year's Day, News 18 visited a local CrossFit gym for tips on how to stay motivated while making New Year's Resolutions.
February, the second month of the year, is typically when people begin slacking on those new goals.
News 18 revisited Momentum Fitness in Eau Claire whose staff said they are seeing a steadier stream of clients who have goals with staying power.
Seth Subiaga, a trainer at Momentum Fitness, gave tips and tricks to keep fighting through resolution fatigue if you feel like giving up.
"Making goals a little bit smaller, a little bit more obtainable, so it's not daunting," Subiaga said. "Let's take a big one: if you want to run a marathon, you're not going to start by running five miles day. You're going to start running one mile or a bigger extreme, you're going to go walk for 30 minutes."
Trainers said altering or changing goals to match your comfort level and telling a friend can help keep you accountable. Making goals fresh and trying fun things, like cooking vegetables in a new way, can help ease resolution fears.
Subiaga said being consistent is the most important part of keeping health and fitness goals.