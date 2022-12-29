Tips for leaving children at home alone

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students are home on winter break, and some parents might be considering leaving them home alone for the first time.
According to the Family Resource Center, parents are the best judges for when their children are ready to handle such a responsibility, since parents know their kids best.
One of the most important things to make sure your child knows is what the rules are when you're gone.
"Don't just say 'call grandma,' have them make sure they know how to get hold of somebody, have them practice being home alone and calling somebody in an emergency, make sure they're capable. Don't just tell them what to do, make sure they're capable of what to do in an emergency situation," says Brian Doxsie, parent educator for the Family Resource Center.
Some children might need to know how to deal with answering the door, or if they should, and what to do if the phone rings.
Doxsie says leaving a child at home alone has less to do with their age and more to do with their maturity level.