Tips for staying safe and aware of flooding

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's flood safety awareness week in Wisconsin and Eau Claire County Emergency Management is sharing tips all week on how we can all stay safe.
Sam Simmons with Eau Claire County Emergency Management said to prepare for a flood before it's too late, and you can start today by getting rid of the standing snow in your yard. Simmons also said that clearing storm drains can also prevent flooding by giving the water a safe place to go instead of into your home.
At home you can prepare a kit with essential items such as food and water and have a plan in case you need to evacuate.
While you should prepare your home, remember that most flood deaths occur around vehicles.
"It only takes a few inches of flood water to sweep away your vehicle," Simmons said. "A lot of people aren't aware of that."
Simmons said that a key message is 'turn around, don't drown.'
"Really what we want to get out to people is that if you see any type of flooded roadway, no matter how much water there is, just turn around and find a different route. It's not worth the risk of being swept away," he said.
Another way to stay prepared is by having multiple ways to receive alerts. Click here to sign up for Eau Claire County alerts.
Simmons added that the 2022 flood outlook is looking like another normal year.