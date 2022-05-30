Tips from Better Business Bureau for active-military members to avoid scams

(WQOW) - As many gather to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, scammers are targeting their partners in arms. The Better Business Bureau says active-military members are more susceptible to scams.
Some examples of scams that are typically directed to service member include high priced military loans. Any loan that requires an upfront payment is likely a scam.
Veterans benefits buyout plans: usually, veterans are paid a fraction of what their benefits are worth.
Fake rental properties: beware of vacation rentals offering a military discount with a large upfront payment.
Misleading car sales: look out for false discounts for military personnel or any claim to be from a soldier who has to sell their car fast.
Last, beware of expensive life insurance policies: members of the military are often targets of high-pressured sales pitches.
You can read more about scams targeted toward members of the military by clicking here.