Tips from the Humane Association to avoid problematic puppy sellers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Humane Society of the U.S. releases a Horrible Hundred list annually of puppy mills and puppy sellers to avoid. This year, five Wisconsin dog sellers made the infamous list, including a Tomah area seller called Shady Valley Kennels.
According to the Eau Claire County Humane Association — while they always suggest adopting from a shelter — they understand that some potential pet owners do want a specific breed and may turn to a breeder. When looking for a dog breeder, Shelley Janke, the executive director of the ECCHA, wants potential pet owners to keep several things in mind.
"It's a great idea to visit that dog breeder's facility to see where the animal was kept, how it's been living and ask as many questions as possible," Janke said.
If a dog breeder refuses visitors or doesn't clearly answer questions, that should be considered a major red flag.
Other steps to take include checking if the dog breeder is licensed by the state. A licensed dog breeder complies with all state regulations to ensure that their dogs are properly bred and vaccinated.
For those looking to adopt a dog, there are currently over 18 dogs at the ECCHA.