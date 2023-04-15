Today: Visitation, services for fallen Barron County officers

CAMERON (WQOW) - People will pay their final respects to two police officers who died in the line of duty last weekend.
Services are honoring Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were killed during a traffic stop.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Cameron High School.
There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m., with police honors to be conducted after the ceremony outside of the school. A procession will be held after police honors.
