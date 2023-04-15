 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Runoff from snow melt and rain will keep river flows increased.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 900 PM CDT Friday was 775.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Today: Visitation, services for fallen Barron County officers

  • Updated
  • 0
Barron Co Officer Lights

CAMERON (WQOW) - People will pay their final respects to two police officers who died in the line of duty last weekend. 

Services are honoring Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were killed during a traffic stop. 

Related: New details released on what lead up to Barron County shooting

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Cameron High School. 

Comets back the blue

There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m., with police honors to be conducted after the ceremony outside of the school. A procession will be held after police honors. 

News 18 will carry the funeral service on air and on our website. 

Related: Candlelight vigil held in Barron County for fallen police officers

Tags

Recommended for you