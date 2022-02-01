Tom Brady officially announces his retirement

(WQOW) - It's official: Tom Brady is hanging it up. The future Hall-of-Famer announced Tuesday morning on his Instagram that he will be retiring after 22 years in the NFL.
He wrote: "I have always believed the sport of football is an "all-in" proposition - if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't success and success is what I love so much about our game. There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.
This is difficult for me to write but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."
Brady went on to thank his teammates, fans and his family.
Read his full statement by clicking here.