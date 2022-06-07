Tonight: Community discussion on potential EC bottling plant

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Now's your chance to reach out to City Council about the proposed water bottling plant in Eau Claire. A community discussion and informational meeting will be held tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at the O'Brien Rink of Hobbs Municipal Ice Center.
The meeting will touch on concerns the community might have about the proposal, including its effects on the city's water supply, jobs created, and the plant's projected environmental impact. There will also be talks on the city's plans to hire a sustainability coordinator with funds from the water utility revenue if the plant is built.
The program is planned to include presentations, discussions, and Q&A sessions. The city says that local groups including JONAH, the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Eau Claire Sustainability Advisory Committee have been invited and may be in attendance.
The city also said that those wishing to attend who travel by Eau Claire Transit can take these routes:
- Route 2: leaves downtown transfer center at 5:45 and would drop off just before 6 pm.
- Route 7: leaves downtown transfer center at 5:15 and would drop off around 5:35 pm.
There is a bus stop at the corner of Menomonie St. and 10th Avenue by Hobbs, and bike racks are available outside Hobbs Ice Arena.
As we reported earlier, Niagara Bottling is looking to build a 500,000 square foot plant in the Gateway Northwest Business Park, which is on the city's northwest side. They estimate it will create 58 full-time positions - and use around 5% of the city's daily water supply.
You can find more information on the proposed construction at the city's website, and we'll have live coverage of the meeting on our 6 o'clock broadcast.