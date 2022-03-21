100 cattle die in rural Buffalo County barn fire

TOWN OF LINCOLN (WQOW) - A barn fire on Sunday left apprixmetly 100 cattle dead, but no people injured.
According to officials with the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, emergency services found the barn fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene, located on County Highway N in the Town of Lincoln near Alma.
Officials said crews from more than a dozen local fire departments assisted with the fire, including departments from Trempealeau, Pepin, Dunn, and Wabasha Counties.
The cause of the fire, which took about five hours to subdue, is not yet known according to Sheriff's Office officials.