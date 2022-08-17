13 years later, search is still on for Rose Bly

ST. CROIX FALLS (WQOW) - It's been 13 years since 21-year-old Rose Marie Bly left her home in St. Croix Falls and never returned. As another year goes by, still there is very little known about what exactly happened to Bly. Here is what we do know.
In August 2009, Bly left her home to go visit a cousin in Cushing, which is about 15 minutes north of St. Croix Falls. To this day that is the last time her mother Candus Harer, or any of her loved ones, has seen or heard from her.
A few days after her disappearance, her car was discovered in Grantsburg, which is about 30 minutes north of St. Croix Falls, and another 15 minutes past her stated destination.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office has followed up on hundreds of tips and conducted over 150 interviews in relation to this case. They even released a video to the public three years ago to try and garner some tips through social media.
If you have any information at all about this case, you are encouraged to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 715-485-8300
News 18 reached out to the Polk County Sheriff's Office to see if there's anything new but have not heard back from them yet.