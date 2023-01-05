$15.1M Megabucks jackpot ticket sold in Luck

LUCK (WQOW) - Someone who bought a Megabucks ticket in Luck has some extremely good luck.
The winning numbers drawn on January 4 are 4-6-12-17-27-28, the jackpot for which was $15.1 million. Wisconsin Lottery said this was the biggest jackpot won since 2015.
According to Wisconsin Lottery, the ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave. In a news release, store manager Paul Wondra said, "We could not be happier for the winner. They truly got lucky in Luck."
For selling the winning ticket, Wayne's Food Plus will receive $100,000.