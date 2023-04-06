4-year-old rescued after being trapped in underground septic tank in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After some scary minutes this afternoon, a four-year-old boy is alive thanks to a quick rescue from the Eau Claire Sheriff's Office, Township and Eau Claire fire departments.
Law enforcement was called to a home on Balsam Road in Eau Claire just after noon on Thursday. There, they found a four-year-old boy trapped in an underground septic tank.
According to Sergeant Derek Ricci with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded within minutes. They were able to rescue him by pulling him out of the tank.
The boy was conscious, but cold. He was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital and is expected to be okay.