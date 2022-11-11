44 New Legacy Stones dedicated for veterans in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute recognized Veterans Day by dedicating new Legacy Stones in Altoona's River Prairie Park.
The Legacy Stones allow families to commemorate their loved ones who have served in a space dedicated to veterans. Grey stones represent veterans, and red stones represent those killed in action.
On Friday, 44 new stones were dedicated. Six of them represent brothers who are joining a seventh brother, Dennis Meyer, on the Veterans Tribute Honor Mall. Dennis already had a Legacy Stone, but Friday he honored his brothers Henry, Roland, Richard, Joseph, James and Gerald, who have all since passed away.
Dennis served during World War II, as did several of his brothers. Henry Meyer survived the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
"It's a way to reminisce a little bit. When you look at some of the red stones, the ones that didn't make it home, it's just a nice tribute," Dennis said. "We were all proud to serve and all hope we've done a good job. And, we're hoping that mom and dad are proud."
People also honored veterans by ringing a tribute bell and saying the names of their loved ones.