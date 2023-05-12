6 kids among the injured after SUV hits buggy in Trempealeau County

TREMPEALEAU (WQOW) - Eight people were injured after an SUV hit a horse and buggy Thursday afternoon in Trempealeau County. Six of the injured were kids.
According to a press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on US Hwy 53/121 at Brittani Lane in the Town of Pigeon around 5:40 p.m.
The initial investigation shows a Jeep SUV was heading south when it rear-ended a horse and buggy that was also traveling south. The horse and buggy were stopped waiting for oncoming traffic before turning left off the highway.
Eight people were in the buggy at the time of the crash, six of which were kids. Two of the kids were believed to be thrown from the buggy at the time of the crash. All eight people in the buggy were injured - ranging from minor to severe injuries. One of the ejected children was flown to a hospital in Madison for their injuries.
The horse was also injured.
The person driving the Jeep was not injured.
The names of those involved are not being released at this time.