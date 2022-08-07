A beautiful week ahead of evening's showers

Last night, the Chippewa Valley did get some rainfall, but due to the storms being scattered, it was not too noticeable. This will continue tonight with scattered showers moving through the area.
These scattered showers are going to drop light to moderate amounts of rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Storms look to be in the area around midnight and be completely clear by 4 AM tomorrow morning.
As it was mentioned before, these storms are scattered in nature, and will drop very little rain. This is better than nothing/dry conditions, but if you were hoping for anything substantial, the Chippewa Valley will be far from it.
After tonight's and early Monday morning's showers, the next couple of days look to be gorgeous. Monday starts the week off in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Most of the day on Wednesday will be beautiful and clear, but there is a slight chance of storms late in the evening. Thursday will have a little less sunshine as well as temps only in the upper 70s.
Throughout these next few days, humidity will be between comfortable and humid. Wednesday is the only day during the next few days that will hit the threshold of humid. Even though Wednesday gets to the threshold and other days getting close, much of the week should be comfortable and one to enjoy.
The end of the week will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s with increasing cloud cover. The weekend will have humidity start to pick up and will be the reason for our temps to stay in the 80s. There is also a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, though with it being six days out, those chances could dwindle or increase.