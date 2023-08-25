A beautiful weekend ahead as a cold front this afternoon and evening brings us much lower humidity

Yesterday was our three for three of having lots of humidity present with real feels in the 90s. For today, a cold front is scheduled to move through western Wisconsin. This will give us a few chances for showers and thunderstorms, but more importantly, a long break from the humidity as well as lower temps.
Today, our temperature will reach the mid 80s with real feels only rising to the mid to upper 80s. This is held back due to the rain chances in the early afternoon and evening.
As mentioned above, a cold front will be moving through the Chippewa Valley. This is from a low to our northwest and will give us rain chances.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon and early evening, between 2pm and 7pm. However, chances are low due to the cold front not being very strong and producing isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Totals for this evening then will be a trace to at most a quarter of an inch with most of the area staying dry.
After the front moves through, dewpoints will drop into the 50s, giving us a low for tonight in the low 60s.
Lower humidity will continue for the next several days with the weekend being beautiful in the mid 70s. As there is lower humidity, the Chippewa Valley will have its next chance of rain Sunday evening into Monday.