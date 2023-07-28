A beautiful weekend with sunny skies and comfortable humidity

Both Thursday and Friday night were full of heat, humidity, and storms. Some of these storms became strong to severe with areas seeing large hail and gusty winds. Now with storms past, the Chippewa Valley can look to calm and comfortable weather.
Thursday's rain gave some areas 1" to upwards of 3". Northern and eastern counties saw most of the rain as storms were there most of the day.
Friday's showers saw totals trend south compared to Thursday with Eau Claire and areas to the southeast seeing most of the rain.
A cold front was what gave Friday's storms and with that past, dewpoints will start trending downward into this weekend.
Friday night and Saturday will still have a bit of humidity, but by Saturday night through Sunday, dewpoints will be at a comfortable level. This means we will be back to cool evenings.
Humidity and storms are set to return in the long-term forecast. By Tuesday evening, heat makes a comeback with plenty of storm chances.