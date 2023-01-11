A break in precipitation after today's fog and wintry mix chances

Hazardous road conditions are expected today as fog and freezing rain fall this morning and potentially afternoon and evening. The good news is that drier weather is not that far away.
The Winter Weather Advisory that has been in affect has now been extended until 9 am. Expect impacts to road conditions as wintry mix and fog continue to move through Western Wisconsin.
With a wintry mix containing freezing rain and snow, the roads for the morning will be covered in snow/ice. Along with roads slippery, fog will reduce visibility as well.
By the afternoon, our chances of precipitation dwindle as temps rise above freezing.
Fog this morning will mostly be reducing visibility slightly. However, due the patchy nature, there could be spots that see fog reducing visibility down to a 1/4-1/2 mile.
Like the past couple of days, the afternoon will see a break in fog, before more returns in the evening hours.
The wintry mix looks to stay widespread up until the morning hours around 8 am. During this time expect freezing rain and snow to fall.
In the afternoon, we will continue to have chances of a wintry mix. However, temperatures will be above freezing, which means that we are more likely to see a mix of rain and snow.
We will get a break in the mid to late evening hours, until Thursday early morning picks up some slight chances of a few flurries. This won't be any or much accumulation, but it will be possible to see some snow early in the morning.
After Thursday morning, the next few days will see a pause in any type of precipitation falling. The only time where we pick up, is into the new week.
Monday is the time where we will be seeing our next major system. Early models show that this is going to be more rain than snow.
A major factor is the next seven days are mostly "warm" for this time of the season. Even though we won't be seeing much sun for a good while, we are at least going to stay consistently above average, and on some days, approaching 40 degrees.