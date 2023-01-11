 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.

Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Mixed with some snow from Cambridge,
Minnesota over to Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Glaze of ice, with ice
accumulations up to five hundredths of an inch. In addition, up to
a half of an inch of snow from Cambridge to Ladysmith

* WHERE...Twin cities metro area around surrounding counties in
Minnesota and west central and northwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Icy roads. The hazardous travel conditions will impact
the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

A break in precipitation after today's fog and wintry mix chances

  • 0

Today's roads are going to be heavily impacted as freezing rain and snow falls. However, the next few days look to be dry.

Hazardous road conditions are expected today as fog and freezing rain fall this morning and potentially afternoon and evening. The good news is that drier weather is not that far away. 

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

The Winter Weather Advisory that has been in affect has now been extended until 9 am. Expect impacts to road conditions as wintry mix and fog continue to move through Western Wisconsin. 

Traffic Forecast.png

With a wintry mix containing freezing rain and snow, the roads for the morning will be covered in snow/ice. Along with roads slippery, fog will reduce visibility as well.

Fog Alert - Today.png

By the afternoon, our chances of precipitation dwindle as temps rise above freezing. 

Fog this morning will mostly be reducing visibility slightly. However, due the patchy nature, there could be spots that see fog reducing visibility down to a 1/4-1/2 mile. 

Like the past couple of days, the afternoon will see a break in fog, before more returns in the evening hours. 

DMA - NEST Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

The wintry mix looks to stay widespread up until the morning hours around 8 am. During this time expect freezing rain and snow to fall.

In the afternoon, we will continue to have chances of a wintry mix. However, temperatures will be above freezing, which means that we are more likely to see a mix of rain and snow. 

DMA - NEST Clouds and Precip - Futurecastmorn.png

We will get a break in the mid to late evening hours, until Thursday early morning picks up some slight chances of a few flurries. This won't be any or much accumulation, but it will be possible to see some snow early in the morning.

7 Day Rain Graph Daybreak.png

After Thursday morning, the next few days will see a pause in any type of precipitation falling. The only time where we pick up, is into the new week. 

Monday is the time where we will be seeing our next major system. Early models show that this is going to be more rain than snow.

A major factor is the next seven days are mostly "warm" for this time of the season. Even though we won't be seeing much sun for a good while, we are at least going to stay consistently above average, and on some days, approaching 40 degrees. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

