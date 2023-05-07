A break in rainy weather after a few more remaining storm chances in the forecast

For the most part, the Chippewa Valley has been able to miss some of the showers that have rolled through Western Wisconsin this weekend. We still have some rain chances for the next few days, but we will be in for a nice break after.
Tonight, we will start out cloudy, but around 5 am, chances of rain will return. This will be scattered in nature so expect on and off rain with little impact.
These precip chances will continue into the evening hours of tomorrow, but as we move into the evening, those chances will diminish.
Thus, we will see a mostly likely see a break in the rain Monday night into Tuesday and Wednesday. Those couple of days will be nice to relax and enjoy the warm and dry weather, as storms will follow. This could then mean a rainy Mother's Day.