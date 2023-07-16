 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A break in the humidity tomorrow as winds continue to be breezy; Humidity and storm chances return later in the week.

  • Updated
  • 0

A day to enjoy the outdoors tomorrow before midweek storm chances.

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

This week was a full weather week with storms as well as a mix of cool and hot days. For today and tomorrow, we will continue to have a cooler day as winds continue to keep us away from the heat. However, our forecast has humidity returning along with possible storms. 

Ice Cream Melting Forecast Today.png

Happy National Ice Cream Day! For the national holiday, getting a nice scoop of ice cream as it won't melt too fast with temperatures in the 70s. 

Out the Door Forecast Daybreak.png

Monday will continue to have similar temperatures with a cool morning in the 50s, warming up into the 70s. 

Wind Forecast - 4 Day.png

High temperatures have stayed in the 70s do to winds coming from the west at around 10-20 mph. Tonight, we will see a break from those winds before they become breezy once more tomorrow, keeping us cool. 

Muggy Meter EURO Daybreak Longer Term.png

Winds are not only keeping us cool, but also dry. It won't be until a wind shift later in the week where we see humidity returning. 

Along with that humidity, comes storm chances for Wednesday and Thursday. Good news is after storms, humidity will decrease once more. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

Tags

Recommended for you