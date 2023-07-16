A break in the humidity tomorrow as winds continue to be breezy; Humidity and storm chances return later in the week.

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
This week was a full weather week with storms as well as a mix of cool and hot days. For today and tomorrow, we will continue to have a cooler day as winds continue to keep us away from the heat. However, our forecast has humidity returning along with possible storms.
Happy National Ice Cream Day! For the national holiday, getting a nice scoop of ice cream as it won't melt too fast with temperatures in the 70s.
Monday will continue to have similar temperatures with a cool morning in the 50s, warming up into the 70s.
High temperatures have stayed in the 70s do to winds coming from the west at around 10-20 mph. Tonight, we will see a break from those winds before they become breezy once more tomorrow, keeping us cool.
Winds are not only keeping us cool, but also dry. It won't be until a wind shift later in the week where we see humidity returning.
Along with that humidity, comes storm chances for Wednesday and Thursday. Good news is after storms, humidity will decrease once more.