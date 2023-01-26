A break in the snow this afternoon and evening gives us another chance of seeing the sun, before the next wintry storm arrives

Last night's snow made its way into our Thursday morning. This will give us some snow-covered roads throughout the morning into the afternoon, but due to the snow being light and fluffy, only minimal road impacts will be expected. By the afternoon, we may see a break in the snow and clouds, however by the evening, more snow is expected, which will bring more impacts to our roads.
Most of our afternoon and even early evening will be clear, but around midnight tonight, more snow will enter Western Wisconsin.
This is a quick system, as by Friday morning, we will already see the snow start to become scattered, and fully dissipate by the early afternoon.
Although it doesn't last too long, it will still give us a good amount of 1"-3". This will cause roads to potentially be covered in snow during the morning hours of tomorrow.
Winds this evening are also expected to pick up with speeds at 10-20 mph and gusts 25+ mph. This will cause visibility reduction down to a couple of miles, as well as snow to blow or drift.
Even though we will see snow tonight, we do have a chance at seeing the sun this afternoon and evening. Other than tomorrow, our weekend will also see some chances, as clouds will be mostly to partly cloudy.
The weekend may see the sun, though it does not come with warmer weather, by Saturday, we will see temperatures drop off to well below average temperatures.
Even well into the new week, temperatures will be in the single digits and low teens. By the end of next week, we could see temperatures start to rise, but it may come with our next chance of snow.