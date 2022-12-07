A break in winter weather tomorrow before more arrives on Friday

With snow falling throughout the morning and early afternoon, the Chippewa Valley had roughly totaled 0.6" of snow. Luckily snow is gone and will continue to be tomorrow. However, this week still has plenty of chances of winter weather.
As you may be heading home for your commute home or on your way for some fun tonight, there might still be some slippery stretches from the snow that fell earlier and is now frozen. By tomorrow though, all roads should be clear and without any potential ice.
Tomorrow will be a break in any snow as the day starts out with plenty of sunshine. For temps, we even break into the mid 30s, which puts us above average for the day. Unfortunately, clouds move in by the evening and by 3 am Friday morning, we start our next chance of snow.
Most of the snow that the Chippewa Valley receives will be flurries to light snowfall and only last until the afternoon. This will only bring small impacts to road conditions for our area. Those that are on the road during the morning and afternoon hours, the most impacted area will be located along Highway I-90.
Our area will only see from trace - 2" of snow with only flurries and light snowfall. Areas south and southwest of La Crosse could potentially get up to 3"-5". These are early estimates of snowfall totals, so make sure to check WQOW.com or the WQOW Stormtracker-18 Weather App, as we keep tracking the system.
Past Friday, both Saturday and Sunday will bring additional wintry mix and snow chances. Totals for the weekend have not been finalized but expect minimal impacts to roads. The next system after the weekend will be early once again, with chances starting Monday evening. Throughout these chances though, temps will remain in the mid to upper 30s, which will keep our snow totals down for the week.