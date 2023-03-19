A cloudy first day of spring with rain and/or snow chances ahead

Like yesterday, today was sunny yet windy. This brought our real feels down from our actual temperature. Tonight, we will see winds slowly decrease in intensity. However, clouds will roll in, holding our temps back yet again.
Monday is our first day of spring, and to start us off, we are going to be pretty cloudy and mild. Temps will only reach the low 40s due to cloudy skies.
After Monday, we will start to have rain chances. Tuesday evening will have rain and snow chances, and up until Thursday, we could see this type of precip linger.
Especially during the morning hours, when we drop near/at freezing, we could see more snow. However, our afternoons rise to the 40s, which will be mostly rain or a mix of rain and snow.
Friday and Saturday will be dry and in the low to mid 40s, but it looks like by the end of the week, we could see a hint of near 50°. Mother nature this month though has been on the colder side, so I would not be surprised if this is a fake out, and after Sunday, we are in for another cold spell.