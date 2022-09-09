A cold front tonight brings off and on showers, as well as lower temps and humidity

As we head into the weekend, Friday ends our week with temps in the mid 70s with dewpoints still at an uncomfortable level. Thankfully, tonight's cold front will adjust our dewpoints down to a much more comfortable level. Tonight starts that with temps dropping down into the mid 50s, though tonight will also have showers that could last awhile.
The cold front passing through, brings showers that are mostly without lightning and thunder for much of the weekend. These showers are already persisting in northwest Wisconsin, and will continue even into the late night hours of today.
Tomorrow morning will continue to see these showers, and due to their nature, much of the rain that you will see, will be off and on, lasting for about an hour at a time. Even into tomorrow night, and as well as Sunday night, there still will be a chance for a few showers.
Although there is off and on rain, what comes with this is beautiful temps and dewpoints. Our dewpoints will sit comfy and even dry at times which will keep us nice and cool. Temps for this weekend will only get into the upper 60s, with 70s staying away until Monday.
After these next couple of days of a few off and on showers, we do have a break for the most part. Sunday itself will only see showers very late in the evening and Monday very early in the morning. Those days themselves should be relatively dry and nice. Our next break in no chances during any part of the day will be Tuesday into Thursday, where temps might climb up and reach the 80s once more. Thursday night will also see chances of showers and thunderstorms again, with a chance of them lingering into Friday morning.