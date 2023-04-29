A cold, windy, and wet marathon, as rain and snow falls

Race weekend is here and if you are a runner, or a spectator, or someone trying to enjoy the outdoors, weather is not going to be on your side. Sunday will continue to be windy and chilly and on top of that, more rain and even snow is in the forecast.
Looking at tomorrow as a whole, we will see snow chances in the morning hours turning into rain and/or snow chances by the afternoon.
Temps only reach the low 40s due to strong winds to the northwest. Thus, our real feels will stay in the 30s.
Around 2 am Sunday morning, the Chippewa Valley will start seeing rain chances turn to a wintry mix and then to snow. This will only be light to moderate at the most.
Snow will last up until 8 am, where chances will switch to rain/wintry mix. Rain will be possible into Monday, but it will be likely to see all rain to end before midnight.
For totals of snow, we are only looking at about a trace to 2" at the most. We are likely to only see more towards a trace as temperatures stay above freezing, which will melt any snow that is falling.
After Sunday's rain/snow, we will stay dry for a bit and even warming up by the end of the week. By that time, our next chances of rain will arrive.