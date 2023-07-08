A comfortable end to the weekend with stronger winds, increasing humidity, and rain chances ahead

Our Fourth of July weekend started out with plenty of humidity and a decent number of thunderstorms. Ending the week though, turned things around as dewpoints dropped.
Now, we are very comfortable with the sunlight and cool in the evenings. Our last day of the weekend will continue this, however, just like last week, we will be starting off the work week a bit humid and rainy.
As mentioned, humidity continues to be low, so with our Sunday seeing sunny skies, temps will hold in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.
Additionally, Sunday will be a bit windy as winds increase into the later evening hours at 10-20 mph.
These are southwest winds bringing in warmer air and humidity. As expected with bringing in humidity, you will see an increase in dewpoints into the start of the work week.
This will come with rain chances for Monday afternoon and evening and throughout much of the next several days.