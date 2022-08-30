A cool breeze and sunny skies

The Chippewa Valley continues to have an even more beautiful day than yesterday with sunnier skies, cooler temps, and lower humidity.
Temps will only reach the upper 70s even though we will have sunshine all day. This is due to strong winds once again coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts 20+ mph. These winds will keep our temps down and nice and cool.
Other than keeping our temps down, the winds will also keep our dewpoints low as well. Thus, for the next couple of days, we will have very comfortable weather during the day and night. Tomorrow's winds will decrease slightly, though humidity only will raise very slightly.
The first day of school for some, as well as the first day of September is on Thursday. This day looks to hold on to August and summer weather with temps in the mid 80s and a bit of humidity. Friday will be much the same with mid 80s temperatures and partly cloudy skies.
However, there are slight storm chances in the late evening on Friday with a potential to linger into Saturday morning. Saturday itself and the weekend look to be dry after Friday with both days being nice and cool in the mid 70s. Monday, being labor day, starts off the new week in the upper 70s and sunny conditions. There may be storms on Monday, though chances are decreasing.