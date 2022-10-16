A couple days of cold temps before warmer weather returns

Our weekend continues the cold with isolated showers, strong winds, and temps in the mid 40s. Tonight, we get even colder with temps dropping into the mid 20s. Unfortunately, this won't be the end to chilly weather or even strong winds.
Tomorrow, our temps only will be in the mid to upper 30s with a continuation of strong winds. Winds could be up to 20 mph with gusts close to 30 mph. This will be the case throughout the day, with the evening still showing winds at 15 mph.
Our Monday will also have a couple of chances of flurries, especially later in the afternoon. The good news is that snow chances won't last for long and be mostly scattered with trace amounts.
Our start of the week will be pretty cold, but the good news is that later in the week, our cold air will move away from our area and warmer air will be our replacement.
Due to warm air moving in, the next six to ten days will look be pretty above average. The average is slowly dropping into the upper 50s, and with warm air, we will be about ten degrees higher.
Our full outlook of the week will then be somewhat different than past weeks. Usually, we start warm and end cold, but this time, we start cold and end warm. Also, there aren't many chances of rain or snow for the week, which means that cold weather is our only concern.