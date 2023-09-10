A couple more chances for showers ahead before drier and warmer weather

Tonight, clouds will roll in with a low of 55° and a slight chance of a light isolated shower or two.
Monday will see a little less clouds at partly cloudy skies with a high just under 70°. Isolated showers will also be possible later in the evening hours.
This evening will start our chances of rain, but these chances are small and showers are isolated and light. Most of the Chippewa Valley will not see any rain.
Better chances will be Monday evening where isolated showers move in around 8pm.
Off and on light to moderate rainfall will continue throughout the evening into Tuesday morning.
With light isolated showers, totals will be near a trace for tonight into Monday evening.
However, Monday night into Tuesday morning, areas could be up to 1/2".
After Tuesday's rain, we will be starting to warm up a bit towards slightly above average temperatures. Next chance of rain is Saturday.