A couple more chances for showers ahead before drier and warmer weather

  • Updated
  • 0

The next 48 hours are the last chance for significant rain with drier and warmer weather later in the week.

Tonight, clouds will roll in with a low of 55° and a slight chance of a light isolated shower or two. 

Skycast - TonightTomorrowCombined 2018.png

Monday will see a little less clouds at partly cloudy skies with a high just under 70°. Isolated showers will also be possible later in the evening hours. 

This evening will start our chances of rain, but these chances are small and showers are isolated and light. Most of the Chippewa Valley will not see any rain. 

DMA - HRRR PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast New Labels8pm.png

Better chances will be Monday evening where isolated showers move in around 8pm. 

DMA - HRRR PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast New Labels5AMTUE.png

Off and on light to moderate rainfall will continue throughout the evening into Tuesday morning. 

Precipitation Futurecast EUROMON.png

With light isolated showers, totals will be near a trace for tonight into Monday evening. 

Precipitation Futurecast EUROTUE.png

However, Monday night into Tuesday morning, areas could be up to 1/2".

After Tuesday's rain, we will be starting to warm up a bit towards slightly above average temperatures. Next chance of rain is Saturday. 

7 Day Evening.png

