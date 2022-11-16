A couple more days of snow chances, then we move to temperatures that we haven't seen for a while

Tonight, tomorrow, and potentially Friday and Saturday, we will have additional snow chances, adding to our already more than 2" of snow that has been measured. Once snow chances end, winter is not over, as with snow ending, some nasty cold weather replaces it rather quickly.
With more snow potentially on the way, we look to have a few hours of a break of any precipitation tonight into tomorrow morning. Though it does not "look" to have any snow, there still could be a chance of a few flurries/bursts of snow possible. Even if there are or aren't any flurries or snow tonight, we will start back up at around 5 am tomorrow with snow.
By the afternoon, we will pick up in more moderate and widespread snow showers, where we will get most of our accumulation for the day. Snow will possibly continue into Friday and Saturday, but models point to those days being more dry than previous forecasts.
Along with the snow, winds tomorrow will also be quite strong with gusts picking up to 20+ mph with winds at 10-15 mph. These winds come with a shift in the direction, brining in the cold air to come.
By Friday, our lows dip down into the teens, and possibly lower, with wind chills at or below zero. Even further, Saturday and Sunday have chances for temps in the single digits. For Eau Claire, we haven't seen single digits since the end of March.
Even though we are getting cold this week, and the start of next week, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel. By the middle of next week, we will pick back up to at or a little above average for our temps. This rise back to normal temperatures, might indicate that we could out of the cold for a little bit.
Either way, we still have not yet endured the cold or have finished with the snow. So, for the next couple of days, continue to be aware of snow and ice throughout the day and evening hours. Then, look to some very cold weather, and just maybe, we might experience some "warmer" weather.